However, Access Bank has taken a unique spin to this.

In addition to enhancing testing capacity, setting up isolation centers and creating nationwide awareness on how to manage the pandemic (which they are alongside other private sector companies under CACOVID); the bank has decided to shine a light on those who have gone out of their way to help others in need during this period.

This initiative tagged #MyCovid19Hero was announced on the bank’s official Instagram page with a post and caption that read, “Through everything that’s going on, there are some people amongst us who wake up every morning and go the extra mile to help and put a smile on others’ faces during this pandemic. Now is the time to give them the recognition they deserve, because they are heroes”.

To participate in this campaign, Nigerians are required to nominate someone they know who has helped other Nigerians in need during this pandemic by posting a picture of the person on Instagram along with a caption saying what they have done using #MyCovid19Hero.

Shortlisted entries will be published on the brand’s official social media pages where people vote for their favourite hero via Instagram likes.

Winners will be announced weekly and presented with cheques which they will donate to a charity of their choice.

For more information, follow Access Bank on Instagram;

And Twitter

Access Bank: Doing more these pandemic times

This is a featured post.