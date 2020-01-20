Shortly before midnight on Sunday, January 19, 2020, residents of Abule Egba, a Lagos suburb, began posting disturbing images of a raging fire from Ile Epo, in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

Here's what we know thus far:

1..This was the handiwork of vandals or petrol thieves who rupture pipelines passing through remote communities in order to scoop petrol which is then sold at the black market.

2..The pipeline belongs to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the state run oil company tasked with distributing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as petrol, and other petroleum products, across Nigeria.

3..Ibrahim Farinloye, who is the Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency), said two persons lost their lives in the inferno.

Reports also say houses, trucks and cars were burnt beyond recognition as the fire raged.

4..At the time of filing this, the fire has not been completely put out.

Farinloye said: “NEMA and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials are here. The Lagos State Fire Service officials are here trying to put out the fire.

“We have contacted NNPC to shut down the pipelines and so far, we have been able to recover two bodies.”

5..Pipeline explosions and the ensuing conflagration are quite common in densely populated Lagos.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration will ensure that vandals face the full wrath of the law henceforth.

The governor said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the families and businesses affected in the unfortunate incident at Abule Egba. We are thankful for the brave members of LASEMA and our fire service that swung into action, working all night to reduce the impact. Pipeline vandals will be shown no mercy.

“We must work together to ensure man-made incidents like Abule Egba are avoided. Security and information gathering along volatile corridors will increase and a stronger synergy with communities must happen. We all have a role to play.”