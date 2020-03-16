The TUC President and Secretary-General, Messrs Quadri Olaleye and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, made the appeal in a joint statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

The union urged Gov. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu to do everything possible to forestall any future occurrence.

It expressed worry that pipelines and gas plants explosions were becoming too frequent in the state.

According to the statement over 85 percent of such accidents are preventable, if safety standards are observed.

“At every opportunity, including this one, people take advantage of the system.

“The contractors and materials that will be used for the repairs of the pipelines that are affected have to be closely monitored to ensure that substandard materials are not used; it is also a contributory factor,” the union leaders said.

They described the attempt to rescue the pupils of Bethlehem Girls College by the Principal, Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha, who lost her life in the incident, as a huge sacrifice.

They said: “It is possible she could have escaped but she thought of the children in her care and decided to assist.

“Our leaders at all levels must emulate the feat of the deceased; leadership is a call to service and not for personal aggrandizement,” they said.

The duo called on all stakeholders to avoid the blame game and take all necessary measures to protect pipelines in accordance with the laws guiding it.

“Government must ensure that proper town planning and space gaps between residents and such facilities are strictly respected,” the union leaders said.