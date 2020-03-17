Mrs Tinuade Aiyegbusi, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Aiyegbusi said that the hotlines were released in a bid to determine the causes of the explosion.

She urged residents with information to come forward with details that would assist the government in unravelling the cause of the explosion.

The numbers to call are: 09010517140 (Amuwo-Odofin Chairman); and 09010517141 (Technical Support, Ministry of Special Duties & Intergovernmental Relations).

Others are 09010517142 – Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA); 09010517143 (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency) and 09010517144 (Lagos State Safety Commission).