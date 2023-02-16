'I slept with anger,' Abuja wives unhappy naira scarcity ruined Valentine's Day

Some of the women who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja said that the current cash crunch in the country ruined their Valentine's outing with their spouses.

NAN reports that Valentine’s day is celebrated every February 14 worldwide.

Chelsea Ndubaku, a public servant, said she lost hope when her spouse, also a public servant could not get cash from any of the bank's Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

"For the past five years that we got married, on Valentine's Day, my husband usually takes me out for some treats at night.

"I do not like going to restaurants to eat the usuals. I like going to local joints to eat bush meat and local drinks.

"Yesterday, when we got to the joint, he tried to use the Point of Sale to pay when ATMs did not pay him but the network was too problematic.

"After so many trials, we decided to use the little cash we have to buy only drinks and left.

"I was so angry that I slept with the anger. He pleaded with me to understand because it was not his fault," she said.

Another working class, Peace Agede, said the celebration of her birthday coincided with the Valentines day but was disrupted due to the cash crunch.

"We usually celebrate the Valentine's Day together with my birthday.

"My hubby usually purchases gifts for me to celebrate the two events.

"This year, he simply told me that he looked for cash everywhere but could not access it.

"When I asked him if transfer was not also working, he said the one he did for someone has been pending but he has been debited.

"He told me that he won't do any other transfer till the one he did was resolved," she said.

Also, Blessing Odeje, a housewife, appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria and commercial banks to collaborate and resolve the issues.

"We have not gotten to this cashless policy. I wanted to give my family a special Valentine surprise but I was not able to purchase everything that I needed to do this.