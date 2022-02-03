Abuja university urges JAMB to add entrepreneurship to UTME subjects.

Ichoku commended JAMB for recently added physical health education and computer science subjects to its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He, however, said that entrepreneurship was one aspect that was quickly gaining attention in the society and had become a vital aspect of the education system.

“This is the era of enterprise. Students are not just being trained in schools to learn how to read and write but to also learn how to build their own jobs, thereby making it an aspect of education development.

“I think it is important to consider adding entrepreneurship or certain aspects of it to the UTME because we are now witnessing lack of unemployment in the saturated labour market.

“So, the ability for students to create their own jobs becomes very important.”

Ichoku also said that the inclusion of physical health education and computer science to the required subject would allow for students to embrace the development as part of growth in the sector and globally.

He added that while sports, under physical health education had become an instrument of international policy and diplomacy, computer science was taking an upper hand in the society “because we are in the computer age.”

NAN recalls that JAMB recently announced that computer studies and physical and health education had been added to its UTME subjects.

The Board said that candidates sitting for the UTME could now pick computer studies or physical and health education as part of the four required UTME subjects, if they so desire or as dictated by their programme preferences.