Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Agency says Abuja tremors not strong enough to cause earthquake

Abuja Tremors Geological agency says vibrations not strong enough to cause earthquake

The agency said Nigeria is not at risk of an earthquake because the country is not situated at the plate boundaries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mr Alex Nwegbu, Director-General, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) has assured the general public not to panic over the earth tremor in Mpape.

Nwegbu, who said this at news conference in Abuja on Friday, further assured that there was no cause for alarm.

He said that the agency would keep  close monitoring team for the next 48 hours within which arrangement ought to have been concluded for a detailed survey in the area.

According to him, the monitoring involves reflection seismic and gravity measurement.

Nwegbu said that the agency dispatched a team of geologists and geophysicists, immediately it received the news of a disturbing ground shaking, experienced by the inhabitants of Mapape.

"From the interview we conducted with people and the reconnaissance survey carried out, we found out that the vibration started around 2.30p.m on Sept. 5 which lasted about a second but reoccurred three hours later around 5.30 pm.

"The vibration was again felt around 8.00p.m which lasted for 10 seconds," he said.

The Director-General said the survey carried out also showed that there were no cracks on the buildings or on the ground.

He advised that once people notice such earth tremor, they should move out of the house and monitor the progress.

Nwegbu, however, advocated increased funding to enable the agency properly carry out its mandate.

According to Nwegbu, earthquakes tend to be concentrated in particular zones which coincide with the boundaries of the tectonic plates into which the earth is divided.

He said such boundaries might either be spreading zones of transform faults of subduction zones.

The Director-General said that it was erroneous to think that countries or zones not contiguous with plate boundaries were aseismic.

Nwegbu said that Nigeria was not situated at the plate boundaries and such the country was not at risk.

He said that the agency recently procured six earthquake monitoring seismograms to enable proper monitoring of all ground disturbances.

Nwegbu said that the process of installations of the seismograms had begun in six geological zones of the country.

According to him, the equipment will enable the agency warn people before hand, in case of any expected earth tremor.

He urged Nigerians to call the following emergency numbers: 08035956056, 08023154825 and 08037000623.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earth tremor happened around Ijebu-Ode, Gembu in the Mambila Plateau and Ibadan in 1984.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Saraki I want to unite Nigeria, set it on sustainable economic growth...bullet
3 Nigerian Army How soldiers are ranked and ways to identify thembullet

Related Articles

Abuja Tremors Saraki, Atiku, Melaye, other Nigerians react to vibrations
Abuja Tremors Everything you need to know about earth vibrations
In Abuja FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to earthquake
2019 Elections Army vows to deal with political thugs, militants, kidnappers
Edwin Clark IGP sacks 3 Inspectors who raided South South leader's house
Transparency International President, govs, spend over N241bn on security votes yearly –TI
NNPC Corporation disowns recruitment advert on social media
Terrorism ISIS operating from IDP camps in Borno, says Police
Buhari President wins Chinese support for Mambilla power, other projects
Cholera 14 die of watery diarrhoea in disease outbreak in Borno

Local

Police confirm 13 persons dead in Borno multiple explosions
In Borno Dont shun accident, gunshot victims with no clearance, says Police
Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?
Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?
Saraki, Atiku, Dankwambo, Nigerians react to Abuja tremors
Abuja Tremors Saraki, Atiku, Melaye, other Nigerians react to vibrations
Ali Ndume
Ndume Senator expresses concern over escalation of Boko Haram attacks in North east