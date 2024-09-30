ADVERTISEMENT
Abuja residents conclude that poverty is the leading cause of broken homes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Individuals shared diverse views on the issues and causes of broken homes.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), individuals shared diverse views on the issue on Monday in Abuja.

Marian Waluwe, a civil servant, argued that having a bad spouse destroyed marriages, citing examples of poor couples living happily.

“Essential needs like food, water, and housing affect marriages, but some poor spouses work hard to provide.”

Damian Jari, a trader, emphasised the significance of financial stability in marriage.

“No one should enter marriage without financial stability. Most family problems stem from inability to meet financial obligations.”

Francis Idah, also a trader, believed poverty was a greater factor.

“When there’s poverty, nothing works in the home, especially if the man is poor. Women may lose patience.”

However, Ekemini Otong, a surveyor, countered that a toxic spouse could destroy a home faster than poverty.

“An abusive partner can cause emotional damage, loss of confidence, and trust. Poverty, though, can be addressed.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

