Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory blocked the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while travelling along Umaru Musa YarAdua expressway in Abuja early on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The protesters alleged that their indigenous lands were being taken over by the military whom they referred to as invaders.

Osinbajo, who was on his way to the airport, was eventually forced to get down from his car and address the protesters after his security team failed to contain them.

His spokesperson, Laolu Akande, disclosed on Twitter that the vice president proposed to meet with their leaders on the matter and intervene so as to find an amicable solution.

The group of protesters have also staged many demonstrations at the National Assembly in the past over the same issue.