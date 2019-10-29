Today, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, makes it exactly a year that many lost their lives as members of the Shiite sect, soldiers and policemen clashed at the Kugbo/Karu check point in Abuja.

Over ten members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) were reportedly gunned down by soldiers this day, last year (2018).

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna High Court, had on August 5, 2019, granted leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, permission to travel to India for medical care. [Premium Times]

Pulse's senior reporter on the ground relays that "Corpses of persons suspected to be Shiite members were being packed into trucks and driven away by soldiers. There were dead bodies all over the road. The soldiers started firing live ammunition at 2pm. As I speak with you, it’s 5pm and the place is still tense with lifeless bodies lying all over the place”.

The Shiite struggle

Shiite members have been calling for the release of Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky, who was taken into custody after his followers clashed with a military convoy in which the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, was traveling.

Speaking on the incident, the military had claimed that the Shiite members armed with sticks, machetes and cudgels were on a mission to assassinate the Army Chief.

Following the arrest of El Zakzaky in 2015, there have been series of clashes between the soldiers and Shiite members.

Remembrance

Nigerians have taken to social media to remember victims of the incident, and also press for justice.