Abuja-Kaduna train to resume services next week amid insecurity

Mr. Yakub Mahmoud, the NRC Deputy Director, Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, May 16, 2022.

This is coming six weeks after terrorists posing as bandits attacked and bombed a Kaduna-bound train, killing seven passengers and abducting several others.

However, with those abducted not yet released, NRC said the service will return with greater security measures and without the early morning and the night train operations.

The statement from NRC partly reads: “Additional security measures are being put in place at both the train stations and the track to ensure the safety of the passengers on board.

“Meanwhile, the measures are not only for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) but also for all the passenger train services, especially on the standard gauge railway lines.

“All passengers are enjoined to cooperate with the NRC to enjoin improved service delivery, safety and comfort by patiently complying with additional measures.

“Henceforth, passengers will be required to submit their National Identification Numbers (NIN) as part of our internal security check in addition.

“A presentation of the following must be strictly complied with before boarding the train,” the statement reads.

Recall a Kaduna-bound rail track was reportedly bombed by terrorists on Monday, March 28, 2022.

NRC has confirmed the safety of about 170 passengers that were on board the attacked AK9 Abuja to Kaduna train. However, 7 passengers were confirmed dead.

Pulse Nigeria

Till date, 62 passengers remain in the custody of the terrorists. At least $18.34m was paid to kidnappers as ransom – mostly by families and the government – between June 2011 and March 2020, according to a report by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence, a Lagos-based political risk analysis firm.