Abuja-Kaduna rail service resumes Nov 28 as FG installs trackers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Abuja-Kaduna rail service has been suspended for close to eight months following a terrorist attack.

A source at the Idu rail station confirmed this development to The Punch in Abuja on Thursday, November 25, 2022.

This comes almost eight months after the Federal Government was forced to suspend service in the corridor following a terrorist attack.

Pulse had reported that terrorists attacked the Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28, 2022, kidnapping 168 passengers and killing eight others.

All the kidnapped victims were released in batches with the last 23 released in October.

However, the Federal Government has been very cautious to resume service on the line, as measures needed to forestall a repeat of the incident have not been fully implemented.

Meanwhile, the source at the Idu station said that contractors were at the station to install trackers and cameras.

The source's word: “They couldn’t install the cameras but they installed the trackers on LOKO 2809 and on DMU 003.

“The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, is seriously monitoring it from Lagos.

“We are proposing to start running by next week Monday.”

