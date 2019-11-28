Mr Yakub Mahmood, NRC’s Deputy Director, Public Relations, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The management of the NRC expresses its regrets over the failure of the locomotive on last train of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service of Tuesday, at the outer home signal of Rigassa station, Kaduna.

“NRC hereby apologies for all the inconveniences this incident may have caused all our esteemed passengers on board,’’ he said.

Mahmood, however announced that the uninterrupted train services between the Abuja-Kaduna route had since resumed accordingly.

NAN reports that many passengers traveling via Abuja –Kaduna were stranded due to the failure of the locomotive on the evening of Tuesday.