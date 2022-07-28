Abuja is not safe, release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB tells Buhari govt

IPOB made the call as a reaction to the closure of government schools operating in Abuja due to a planned terrorist attack.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the separatist group warned that nothing must happen to Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

The statement reads partly: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the sudden closure of all the Government public schools operating in Abuja because of the threats from terrorists groomed by Fulani people to take over Abuja and entire Nigeria; IPOB therefore demand immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeon in Abuja by Nigeria government and her compromised DSS.

“We are reminding Nigeria and her security agencies that the world, through the UN Right group, has mandated the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the appropriate compensation paid to him without delay because he committed no crime against Nigeria and her sovereignty. The UN Group warned that if anything untoward happens to him it will be disastrous to Nigeria, and IPOB is ready to carry this order to the letter.

“We are advising the Fulani terrorists government of Nigeria to urgently release Mazi Nnamdi KANU unconditionally before their planned jihad in Abuja. We are monitoring them and the shenanigans they are playing with their terrorist collaborators to take over the government. IPOB is neither bothered nor interested in the plan of the terrorists to overrun the Nigerian government which we have rejected; our concern is the safety of our leader. We therefore, demand that the Nigerian government must release the leader of IPOB now because he committed no crime as enunciated by the UN Right group.

“As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of Fulani terrorists’ threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live. Hence our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

The recent upsurge in terrorist attacks in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has begun to affect economic activities, causing fear and trepidation among residents, who fear being attacked, killed or kidnapped from their homes.

Recall that on July 5, terrorists attacked the medium correctional centre (Kuje prison) in Abuja and killed at least one person while many others were injured.

During the attack, over 800 inmates including members of Boko Haram and the bloodthirsty Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents, being remanded in the facility were let loose.

There has been a series of killing and kidnapping incidents in many parts of the territory, particularly in Kwali and Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

Recall that bandits on Sunday night, July 24, attacked a community in Kwali, near the Federal Government College, in Sheda village, on the ever-busy Abuja-Lokoja highway.

On July 24, a viral video was released by insurgents suspected to be members of Boko Haram, threatening to abduct the president and Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state.

Sequel to the unfortunate development, parents on Monday, July 25, morning stormed the Federal Government College (FGC) Kwali, to evacuate their children and wards as tension enveloped residents and management of the school.