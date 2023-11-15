ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abuja Federal High Court defies Nigeria Labour Congress, TUC’s strike directive

News Agency Of Nigeria

Judges, staff, lawyers and litigants in the high-rise building were going their own businesses without hindrance.

Abuja Federal High Court defies Nigeria Labour Congress, TUC’s strike directive [Daily Nigerian]
Abuja Federal High Court defies Nigeria Labour Congress, TUC’s strike directive [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that judges, staff, lawyers and litigants in the high-rise building were going their own businesses without hindrance. From the 1st floor to the 5th floor that housed the 13 courts in the building, NAN observed that no fewer than eight courts were sitting.

It would also be recalled that court activities went on unchecked yesterday. However, a notice of congress meeting by the FHC’s chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) signed by its Public Relations Officer, G.A. Maku, said there would be emergency meeting of all staff by 11am today.

It reads: “All members of staff are expected to converge at Ukeje Hall @11am this morning for an emergency meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This meeting is noteworthy as members will be briefed on the position of the union with regards to the on-going NLC strike action and other important issues please.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Election observers call for cancellation of Imo governorship election

Election observers call for cancellation of Imo governorship election

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

South-East in darkness because of labour strike - Enugu Disco

South-East in darkness because of labour strike - Enugu Disco

Norwegian Seafood Council hails FG for delisting stockfish from FX ban

Norwegian Seafood Council hails FG for delisting stockfish from FX ban

Traditional rulers commend INEC over hitch-free conduct of Kogi guber poll

Traditional rulers commend INEC over hitch-free conduct of Kogi guber poll

Rice farmer recommends Thailand food model for Nigeria

Rice farmer recommends Thailand food model for Nigeria

FG to establish National Land Commission to unlock $300bn investments

FG to establish National Land Commission to unlock $300bn investments

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Nasarawa governorship election dispute

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Nasarawa governorship election dispute

Anambra school holds counselling for students after lightning killed 3

Anambra school holds counselling for students after lightning killed 3

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

Anti-corruption fight must promote economic growth - Olukoyede

NLC President, Joe Ajaero after alleged mob attack in Imo State during Wednesday, protest. [Vanguard]

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi said the 2023 supplementary budget failed to address national needs. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi