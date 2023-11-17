ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The support is in line with the agency’s mandate to create wealth and alleviate poverty.

Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years [The Guardian Nigeria]
Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, disclosed this during an end of year media briefing in Abuja on Thursday. Ugwuada-Ezirigwe said that as a matter of policy, 70% of the agency’s services, activities, and programmes were targeted at women and youths.

He said that the support was in line with the agency’s mandate to create wealth and alleviate poverty. He added that considering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as key drivers of economic growth and development, the agency also created 13,678 jobs and funded 4,761 businesses within the period under review.

He added that the agency equally created 3,868 enterprises, sensitised and promoted 9,557 entrepreneurs, grew 7,327 enterprises, and built the capacities of 1,962 entrepreneurs in FCT. Ugwuada-Ezirigwe also said that the AEA has provided 1,460 entrepreneurs with requisite business development, and support services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These services range across subjects that have to do with mentorship, coaching and indeed regulatory support of different types.

“We have conducted a number of rural outreach programmes to provide business support services to a total of 3,691 entrepreneurs and their businesses in the six Area Councils.

“For us as an agency of the FCT Administration, we pride ourselves to say that as a matter of policy, 70 per cent of our services are targeted at the rural areas cutting across the six Area Councils of the FCT,” he said.

He also said that the agency had fostered dialogue and interactive sessions between SME’s and regulatory organisations through its one-stop shop.

He said that 16 regulatory agencies, including Standard Organisation of Nigeria, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and Federal Internal Revenue Services among others were stationed at the agency offering services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What it means is that if you enter the agency’s complex, you can start and finish your business registration without having to go to CAC or pay any lawyer or attorney,” he added.

The acting MD said that the agency would strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem, synergy, coordination and enhance access to investment and sectoral intervention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Bauchi Governor’s election

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Bauchi Governor’s election

Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years

Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

Nigeria, African Group calls for equitable global tax system to achieve SDGs

Nigeria, African Group calls for equitable global tax system to achieve SDGs

Gov Sani appoints Jerry Adams, Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

Gov Sani appoints Jerry Adams, Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

Rep Kalu affirms Federal Govt aim to harness AI for economic advancement

Rep Kalu affirms Federal Govt aim to harness AI for economic advancement

Intensify efforts to curb examination malpractice - Gov Sule tells WAEC

Intensify efforts to curb examination malpractice - Gov Sule tells WAEC

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

2 million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Dino Melaye [Twitter/@_dinomelaye]

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA