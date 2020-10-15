A drive through Yangoji junction, after kwali town leads one to Dafa community, which is about an hour’s drive from the city centre and has a population estimated at 5,000 , most of whose occupation is farming.

One interesting thing about this community is the affordability of their farm produce.

A 20 litre paint bucket of fresh pepper goes for N1,500, while same measurement of melon (egusi) goes for N2,500, among others.

Residents of the community while complaining of the bad state of the bridge, which links the community to other towns. said the bridge was destroyed in July due to flooding occasioned by heavy rain, adding that the bad state of the bridge had brought untold hardship to them.

Some youths in the area had also adopted a new business of carrying people and goods across the waters for a token.

Some residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said failure of the government to fix the bridge on time would cut them off permanently from the outside world.

Dafa: Abuja community with a collapsed bridge, cuts residents off other communities. [NAN]

They added that business and economic activities would also be grounded, making it difficult for them to survive.

According to Mr Yohanna Gilku, the problem with the bridge started about two years ago, when heavy downpour accompanied by flood washed some parts of the bridge away.

He added that most of the residents relied on youths in the area to cross them to the other side of the town.

“We are calling on the government to help us to fix this road, we are suffering a lot.

“If you want to cross to the other side of the community with your motorcycle, you will have to pay these youths N200 and if you are lucky, you see someone that knows you among them, then you can be charged N100,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Haruna Dogo, said due to unemployment, he found a job in carrying people across the water.

“I use the power God gave me to carry people, their goods and their motorcycles across the river.

“I use the money from there to feed myself.

“Though, we charge them according to how the volume of the water is.

“If the water volume is high, we charge them N500 per trip and sometimes N400,” he said.

Mr Elisha Adamu also said that some residents had fallen from the makeshift bridge on so many occasions.

“Some people that I know that have fallen from this bridge are still at home receiving treatment, some cannot even walk till now.

“I am calling on the government to come to our rescue and repair this bridge,” he said.