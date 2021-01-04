16-year-old Barakat Mayowa Melojuekun who claimed days ago that she was sexually harassed by the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, has appealed for the matter to be allowed to rest.

The teenager had initially claimed in a video posted on social media that the commissioner tricked her to his home on December 31, 2020 and fondled her breasts while reciting incantations.

She alleged that her refusal to cooperate with him made him attempt to pay her off with the sum of N2,000.

Melojuekun's claims led the state government to suspend Abudu-Balogun pending an independent investigation by the police.

However, the secondary school student released another video posted on social media on Monday, January 4, 2021 claiming that there were some misconceptions on what really happened.

"I want you to know that there were few misconceptions and misunderstanding between I and the commissioner.

"I now want to use this opportunity to appeal to all meaningful Nigerians to please allow this matter to rest," she said.

The teenager's father, Adesola Melojuekun, also recorded a separate video where he made the same appeal and announced that he was withdrawing the case against the commissioner.

He said, "I want to appeal to the public, the international community and the media that I don't have an interest in this matter again.

"I am withdrawing my case and I want them to support me the same way they did in the beginning of this matter."

Melojuekun had reported the incident to her parents immediately after it happened, prompting them to file a criminal complaint with the police who invited the commissioner for a fact-finding investigation.

Abudu-Balogun has strongly denied the allegation, describing it as political blackmail.

He said he only met Melojuekun briefly in the presence of other people at his home during a courtesy visit by his loyalists.

He said she had been brought by her uncle seeking his favour to help her secure a job as a computer operator at an ICT Centre he helped facilitate.

Melojuekun said in her initial allegation that Abudu-Balogun had been trying for two days prior to the December 31 encounter to get her contact details, and that ending up at his residence was trickery initiated by the commissioner.