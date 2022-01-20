RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abubakar warns FG against increase in fuel price

Bayo Wahab

The National Economic Council had recently recommended that fuel price be pegged at N302 per litre.

Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has warned the Federal Government against an increase in the price of petroleum.

Abubakar said this on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while speaking at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.

It would also be recalled that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had in November last year advised the Federal Government to remove fuel and electricity subsidies completely in 2022 and implement revenue-based fiscal consolidation.

