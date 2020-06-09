Mr Sani Tsav one of the deceased sons disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the Makurdi Central Mosque on Monday.

Sani said that his father died on Monday while receiving treatment after a protracted illness at Federal Medical Center (FMC), Makurdi.

He said that the deceased would be buried around 5pm in accordance with the Islamic rites at the Makurdi Cemetery.

“It was his wish to be buried anywhere he answered the call of Allah,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tsav, a former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission left behind his wife and six children.