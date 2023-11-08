ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ABU professor returns ₦1.1m wrongly paid to him by NDA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commandant said that he had to follow up the letter of commendation earlier written to the professor with the physical visit to further show appreciation for such an act.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria (physics.abu.edu.ng)
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria (physics.abu.edu.ng)

Recommended articles

The money was paid to the don after the expiration of his teaching contract with the nation’s apex military academy.

The visit by the commandant to the university was in addition to a letter of commendation to the don by the NDA dated Sept. 11.

The commandant was received by Dr Rahanatu Lawal Head, Department of Political Science and International Studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawal said, ”Only a few people today could exhibit Prof. Ka’oje’s uncommon moral courage stressing such exemplary character should be emulated.”

In his remarks, the commandant said that he had to follow up the letter of commendation earlier written to the professor with the physical visit to further show appreciation for such an act.

According to him, the act exhibited by Ka’oje was extremely rare in Africa’s clime.

He, therefore, pledged the NDA’s readiness to further honour the professor at an appropriate time.

The commandant also expressed gratitude to the department for its well-established culture of training leaders to be honest and accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Ka’oje commended the academy, saying, ”the Commandant equally deserved commendation for recognising and rewarding honesty.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NULGE urges Tinubu to address decline in Local Government system

NULGE urges Tinubu to address decline in Local Government system

ABU professor returns ₦1.1m wrongly paid to him by NDA

ABU professor returns ₦1.1m wrongly paid to him by NDA

Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections

Youths urge NJC to review appeal court judgments on Plateau elections

Hausa community promises to assist in tackling kidnappings in Enugu

Hausa community promises to assist in tackling kidnappings in Enugu

Tinubu launches digital civil registration, vital statistics system

Tinubu launches digital civil registration, vital statistics system

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'