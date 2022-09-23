ABU lecturer counters ASUU President’s claim on what will happen after strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since Monday, February 14, 2022, to press home its demands from the Federal Government.

After months of failed negotiations, the FG dragged the union to court

However, on Wednesday, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) ordered ASUU to call off the strike and return to classrooms immediately.

Reacting to the development, Osodeke while featuring on Channels TV’s Politics Today described the court order as a catastrophe.

He said, “I can assure you when this strike is over, a large number of our lecturers are going to migrate from this country.”

The ASUU president said the last time the government used ‘force’ to send striking lecturers back to school was during the military era.

“First of all they said if you owe them, you don’t pay them, they will come and beg us. Seven months, it didn’t work our members are still alive and then they went to court, they want to force them”, the union president said.

But Kaita, a Senior Lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University countered the claim that lecturers would leave the country in large numbers after the strike.

The lecturer also assured students that he would teach them when they are allowed to return to school, adding that he has no plan to leave the country.

“I will like to assure my students that I will teach you well when they allow you to return to school. No IFs, not BUTs… take this from me. BTW, I have no plans to leave this country after #ASUUStrike is over,” the lecturer tweeted.

Reacting to comments under his tweet, the lecturer said he wished lecturers that intend to leave the country after the strike all the best.