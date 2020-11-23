Gunmen invaded the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna to abduct a lecturer on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The university's spokesperson, Auwalu Umar, said in a statement the gunmen invaded the house of the unnamed member of staff on its main campus in Samaru in the early hours of Monday.

The lecturer was initially abducted alongside his wife and daughter, prompting the university to inform security operatives who chased after them.

The lecturer's wife and daughter were released by the kidnappers after a gun battle with police at Kasuwar Da'a village bordering the university.

"The Vice-Chancellor urges the university community to remain calm and vigilant to avoid the recurrence of the incident," he said.

Nine ABU students were recently abducted while travelling to Lagos on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. They were released days later after a ransom was paid for their freedom.

Kaduna has been one of the most-affected by bandit activities in northern Nigeria where over 1,100 people were killed in rural villages between January and July 2020 alone, according to Amnesty International in a report published in August.