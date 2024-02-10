About 2 billion people watching 2023 AFCON — CAF president

Motsepe disclosed this at a news conference, ahead of the AFCON final on Saturday.

He described the feat as an achievement that Africans should be proud of.

“We have had close to two billion people watching AFCON globally. We should be proud as Africans and the next one will be even better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The success of Africa depends upon Africa working together, trading together, and in football, countries competing and playing together,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation of the tournament has so far been top-notch, with six beautiful stadia across five cities hosting the continental showpiece.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will lock horns with hosts Cote d’Ivoire in a block burster final on Sunday at the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Ebimpé in the outskirts of Abidjan.