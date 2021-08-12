RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

About 1.3 million candidates write 2021 NECO exam — Registrar

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 1.3 million candidates are currently writing the National Examination Council (NECO) internal examination nationwide.

The new NECO Registrar, Professor Ibrahim Wushishi. [PM News]
The new NECO Registrar, Professor Ibrahim Wushishi. [PM News]

Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, the Registrar of NECO, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

Recommended articles

Wushishi said that he was in Adamawa to monitor the conduct of the ongoing NECO Senior Secondary School Examination nationwide.

He recalled that in 2020, about 1.1 million candidates sat for the examination, adding that the increment of students was a testimony to the recognition and acceptability growth of NECO.

“So far, from what I saw in some schools visited, the conduct of the examination is highly encouraging and fantastic.

“The conduct of the examination has demonstrated the mission and vision of the council for credible examination.

“And one of my cardinal objectives as Registrar of the council is to ensure the council achieve the international standard recognition and acceptability,” Wushishi said.

According to the registrar, the body has put in place many mechanisms to protect the integrity and standard of the examination, as well as to checkmate the activities of saboteurs and other criminals.

He said very soon, the body would introduce computer-based examination.

Among the schools visited during the monitoring were Federal Government Girls College and Aliyu Mustapha College, both in Yola.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Corps members replace striking Doctors in FMC Yola - Report

Shehu Shagari's wife Hadiza dies after battle with COVID-19

How my 3 children escaped from kidnappers den – Village Head

Road accidents claim 23 lives in Delta – FRSC

Flood destroys 1,567 farmlands, kills 5 in Bauchi

Buhari mourns death of Gani Fawehinmi's eldest son, Fawehinmi

About 1.3 million candidates write 2021 NECO exam — Registrar

Oshiomhole considers Keyamo a traitor who ended his reign as APC Chairman

Indonesians say they choked Nigerian diplomat because he elbowed one of them