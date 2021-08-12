About 1.3 million candidates write 2021 NECO exam — Registrar

Wushishi said that he was in Adamawa to monitor the conduct of the ongoing NECO Senior Secondary School Examination nationwide.

He recalled that in 2020, about 1.1 million candidates sat for the examination, adding that the increment of students was a testimony to the recognition and acceptability growth of NECO.

“So far, from what I saw in some schools visited, the conduct of the examination is highly encouraging and fantastic.

“The conduct of the examination has demonstrated the mission and vision of the council for credible examination.

“And one of my cardinal objectives as Registrar of the council is to ensure the council achieve the international standard recognition and acceptability,” Wushishi said.

According to the registrar, the body has put in place many mechanisms to protect the integrity and standard of the examination, as well as to checkmate the activities of saboteurs and other criminals.

He said very soon, the body would introduce computer-based examination.