About 1 million PVCs yet to be collected in Lagos – INEC

The commission also said that after two months it flagged off distribution of 34,242 newly printed PVCs for new registrants; only 6, 382 applicants had come for collection across the state.

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, made this known at the Stakeholders’ Meeting on Election with leaders of political parties, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Ikeja.

Agbaje described the low rate of PVCs collection across the 20 local government areas as unimpressive.

This development, he said, puts the state at fifth position nationwide in the number of new registered voters.

He said: “The low rate of PVC collection in Lagos State is worrisome as only 6,382 PVCs out of 34,242 received from the Commission’s Headquarters for the first and second quarters CVR had been collected by their owners. This is just 18.6 per cent.

“Similarly for the old PVCs, a total of 1,091,157 are still uncollected by their owners.”

He urged residents in the state to continue to assist the Commission in mobilising the eligible citizens residing in Lagos State that are yet to collect their PVCs to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the ongoing collection of PVCs at the INEC LGA offices where they registered to collect their PVCs.

“As anyone without the PVC cannot vote during any election.”

Meanwhile INEC has created 14 additional Continuous Voter Registration centres in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to address upsurge in registrants turnout.

INEC said this in a statement by the FCT INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bello said that the commission has also deployed 50 additional INEC Voter Enrolment Device machines to the new registration centres in the territory.