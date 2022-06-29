RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

About 1 million PVCs yet to be collected in Lagos – INEC

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Agbaje described the low rate of PVCs collection across the 20 local government areas as unimpressive.

461,988 PVCs still unclaimed in Adamawa – INEC
461,988 PVCs still unclaimed in Adamawa – INEC

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced that a total of 1,091,157 old Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are still uncollected by their owners in Lagos state.

Recommended articles

The commission also said that after two months it flagged off distribution of 34,242 newly printed PVCs for new registrants; only 6, 382 applicants had come for collection across the state.

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, made this known at the Stakeholders’ Meeting on Election with leaders of political parties, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Ikeja.

Agbaje described the low rate of PVCs collection across the 20 local government areas as unimpressive.

This development, he said, puts the state at fifth position nationwide in the number of new registered voters.

He said: “The low rate of PVC collection in Lagos State is worrisome as only 6,382 PVCs out of 34,242 received from the Commission’s Headquarters for the first and second quarters CVR had been collected by their owners. This is just 18.6 per cent.

“Similarly for the old PVCs, a total of 1,091,157 are still uncollected by their owners.”

He urged residents in the state to continue to assist the Commission in mobilising the eligible citizens residing in Lagos State that are yet to collect their PVCs to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the ongoing collection of PVCs at the INEC LGA offices where they registered to collect their PVCs.

“As anyone without the PVC cannot vote during any election.”

Meanwhile INEC has created 14 additional Continuous Voter Registration centres in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to address upsurge in registrants turnout.

INEC said this in a statement by the FCT INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Bello said that the commission has also deployed 50 additional INEC Voter Enrolment Device machines to the new registration centres in the territory.

He said that the creation of the centres was to accommodate the upsurge of intending registrants in the FCT.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: I-G approves retreat for senior police officers

2023 election: I-G approves retreat for senior police officers

Tinubu 2023: Women group calls for re-establishment of Peoples Bank

Tinubu 2023: Women group calls for re-establishment of Peoples Bank

Kaduna: World Bank Project to provide cash transfer to 8,475 schoolgirls – Official

Kaduna: World Bank Project to provide cash transfer to 8,475 schoolgirls – Official

2023 General Elections: PDP urges UN to guard against manipulation

2023 General Elections: PDP urges UN to guard against manipulation

About 1 million PVCs yet to be collected in Lagos – INEC

About 1 million PVCs yet to be collected in Lagos – INEC

NNPC: No refinery is functional in Nigeria now and can’t be soon

NNPC: No refinery is functional in Nigeria now and can’t be soon

2023: Where are Tinubu’s NYSC records? – Farooq Kperogi

2023: "Where are Tinubu’s NYSC records?" – Farooq Kperogi

Matawalle insists Zamfara residents must carry guns to defend themselves against bandits

Matawalle insists Zamfara residents must carry guns to defend themselves against bandits

Delta Govt approves disbursement of N400m grant to 40 mission schools

Delta Govt approves disbursement of N400m grant to 40 mission schools

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil