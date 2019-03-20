ABOT Masterclass themed "Mitigating Legal exposure in marketing and corporate comms" will teach attendees extensively on how to eliminate the numerous legal risks associated with the roles highlighted above while simultaneously increasing productivity.

The sessions will address copyright issues in use of pictures, music and video and relevant legal doctrines such as defamation, plagiarism and misrepresentation amongst others.

Date: April 4 - 5, 2019

Venue: Lagos Oriental Hotel

Registration fee: N150,000 only.

Group discounts apply as well as free BusinessDay subscription worth N25,000.

To register, please send an email to info@alli-balogunandokeke.com or call 07053168995