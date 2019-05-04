Son of the late Chief Moshood Abiola, Jamiu Abiola has called on Nigerians to help President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve his dreams achieving a better Nigeria.

Jamiu said this in a statement made available to Punch on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

While urging Nigerians to stop playing observatory role, the son of the late politician noted that citizens had major roles to play in the development of the nation.

He said, “Before going into details, let’s look back at the country from which we adopted our democratic model, the United States of America! Have most citizens of that country been playing a negative observatory role, reminiscent of the role played by most Nigerians today, or are they observing situations in line with a national and patriotic zeal of moving their country forward?

“For the first time in Africa’s history we have a man like Muhammadu Buhari who has proven to every single Nigerian that one does not need to be corrupt, crafty or cunning to become a governor, minister, military head of state, chairman of a lucrative government agency and a two-time elected president.

“He has also further provided ample evidence that one does not even need to make a dime from such positions in order to be satisfied or fulfilled morally or materially.

“Let us follow his path and meet him half way so that Nigeria does not only become the giant of Africa but also spurs the emergence of other countries as giants of Africa as Japan did in Asia during the last millennium.

“Let us help President Muhammadu Buhari, the AU acclaimed anti-corruption champion, to realize the dreams of late African heroes such as Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta, Leopold Senghor, Gani Fawehinmi, Moshood and Kudirat Abiola, and so many others. The list is endless so the reasons to be optimistic are countless.”

You’ll recall that in June 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as new Democracy Day to honour late Chief Moshood Abiola.