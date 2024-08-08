ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abiodun orders recruitment fee refund, claims funds were for CBT examiners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fees are charged by the civil service commission on behalf of third-party independent examiners who administer and supervise CBT.

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.
Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Recommended articles

Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta. The governor directed the Civil Service Commission to refund all administrative fees, even though these are standard and historical fees that have been in place for decades.

“These fees are charged by the civil service commission on behalf of third-party independent examiners who administer and supervise the Computer Based Test (CBT),” the government said.

The government said it acknowledges the current economic situation in the country and had also taken into consideration the ultimate aim of the recruitment exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The aim is to alleviate the suffering of the citizens and create employment in the state. This necessitates the directives to immediately refund fees paid along with a waiver for any new applications,” the government added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Angry Protesters

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

2 youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt [Businessday NG]

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt