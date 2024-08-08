Abiodun orders recruitment fee refund, claims funds were for CBT examiners

Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta. The governor directed the Civil Service Commission to refund all administrative fees, even though these are standard and historical fees that have been in place for decades.

“These fees are charged by the civil service commission on behalf of third-party independent examiners who administer and supervise the Computer Based Test (CBT),” the government said.

The government said it acknowledges the current economic situation in the country and had also taken into consideration the ultimate aim of the recruitment exercise.

