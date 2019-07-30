Ogunleye, who was the deputy governor to former governor Olusegun Osoba in 1992, died on Monday at his home town, Itele, Ijebu, at the age of 79.

Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described late Ogunleye as an astute administrator who contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of the state.

The governor noted that the enviable height that Ogun had attained was majorly as a result of the contributions of well-meaning indigenes of the state including late Ogunleye.

He said he had wished that the former deputy governor lived much longer to enable his administration to continue to tap from his (Ogunleye’s) wealth of experience for the benefit of the people of the state.

Abiodun, however, urged the family members to take consolation in the fact that the late politician lived an impactful life that benefitted thousands of people.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the family fortitude to bear the loss.