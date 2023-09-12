Gov Abiodun blasts Gbenga Daniel, and his wife following demolition of their building

In the early hours of Sunday, September 10, 2023, the Ogun State Government demolished Datkem Plaza located in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

The state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development said the building violated its building codes with numerous defects.

The ministry added that several efforts made by the state government to stop further development of the structure were ignored by the developers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the demolition of the building, Daniel’s wife, in a statement by her lawyer, described the demolition of her property as executive recklessness.

She said she suffered “unimaginable and huge losses” due to the demolition.

Pulse Nigeria

However, while addressing the issue on Monday, September 11, 2023, the state governor blasted his predecessor and his wife, saying they were not above the law.

Abiodun explained that the demolition of the property was not politically motivated, adding that the exercise was carried out by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in line with the laws of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The owners (referring to Daniel and his wife) of DATKEM in their minds must have felt they were above the law.”

“It smirks of impunity if the Ministry of Physical Planning sends you a contravention order, sends you a seal order and you continue with the construction in violation of the safety of all of us in Ogun State.

“They sent you a demolition order, you still did not respond. You begin to sneak into the building at night, you begin to work there. You begin to attempt to grease palms so that they can overlook your contraventions. But, of course, a day of reckoning will always come,” the governor said.

Abiodun said he expected Daniel, who is a serving senator and former governor of the state to “show a level of more responsibility.”

The governor sent a warning to all property owners in the state with no Certificate of Occupancy that he won’t tolerate lawlessness.

ADVERTISEMENT