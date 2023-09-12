ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Abiodun blasts Gbenga Daniel, and his wife following demolition of their building

Bayo Wahab

Abiodun said he expected Daniel, who is a serving senator and former governor of the state to “show a level of more responsibility.”

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

Recommended articles

In the early hours of Sunday, September 10, 2023, the Ogun State Government demolished Datkem Plaza located in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

The state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development said the building violated its building codes with numerous defects.

The ministry added that several efforts made by the state government to stop further development of the structure were ignored by the developers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the demolition of the building, Daniel’s wife, in a statement by her lawyer, described the demolition of her property as executive recklessness.

She said she suffered “unimaginable and huge losses” due to the demolition.

Olufunke Daniel and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel [City People]
Olufunke Daniel and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel [City People] Pulse Nigeria

However, while addressing the issue on Monday, September 11, 2023, the state governor blasted his predecessor and his wife, saying they were not above the law.

Abiodun explained that the demolition of the property was not politically motivated, adding that the exercise was carried out by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development in line with the laws of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owners (referring to Daniel and his wife) of DATKEM in their minds must have felt they were above the law.”

“It smirks of impunity if the Ministry of Physical Planning sends you a contravention order, sends you a seal order and you continue with the construction in violation of the safety of all of us in Ogun State.

“They sent you a demolition order, you still did not respond. You begin to sneak into the building at night, you begin to work there. You begin to attempt to grease palms so that they can overlook your contraventions. But, of course, a day of reckoning will always come,” the governor said.

Abiodun said he expected Daniel, who is a serving senator and former governor of the state to “show a level of more responsibility.”

The governor sent a warning to all property owners in the state with no Certificate of Occupancy that he won’t tolerate lawlessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said any property in the state without building approval would be brought down.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Abiodun blasts Gbenga Daniel, and his wife following demolition of their building

Gov Abiodun blasts Gbenga Daniel, and his wife following demolition of their building

'Judgement passed is far from justice' - Katsina PDP rejects PEPC verdict

'Judgement passed is far from justice' - Katsina PDP rejects PEPC verdict

Plateau APC congratulates Lalong over tribunal victory

Plateau APC congratulates Lalong over tribunal victory

MSMEs set to execute interventions for 1.3m beneficiaries in 17 States, FCT

MSMEs set to execute interventions for 1.3m beneficiaries in 17 States, FCT

Nigeria, Togo, others initiate 'Op Safe Domain II' against maritime crimes

Nigeria, Togo, others initiate 'Op Safe Domain II' against maritime crimes

Adversaries must surrender or be totally eliminated - CDS warns

Adversaries must surrender or be totally eliminated - CDS warns

APC, APGA candidates declared winners as tribunal sacks 2 LP reps in Abia

APC, APGA candidates declared winners as tribunal sacks 2 LP reps in Abia

Tribunal removes Attah of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Tribunal removes Attah of LP, orders supplementary election in Eti-Osa

Death toll in Niger boat mishap rises to 30

Death toll in Niger boat mishap rises to 30

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president