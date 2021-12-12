Abike Dabiri narrates how Abacha’s CSO saved her from being raped

Dabiri-Erewa shared her experience after receiving an award at the maiden edition of the National Freedom of Information (FOI) Awards on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The awards, which was organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) and Media Rights Agenda (MRA), held in Abuja.

The NIDCOM chairman said she was arrested during the military administration of General Sani Abacha as a journalist.

She said she would have been raped while in detention, but the timely intervention of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, the former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha prevented the incident from happening.

“Dare to venture, dare to succeed. I was arrested at a point I was doing investigative journalism, locked up in Apapa in one of the military facilities there. What saved me from being raped was Major Al-Mustapha who happened to come in at that point. So, you cannot afford to be afraid,” she said.

The former lawmaker advised journalists to venture into investigative journalism, saying the challenge is how well the Freedom of Information have been used by Nigerians.