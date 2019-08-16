An advocacy group, Concerned Abia Youths, has urged the Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, to ask some former commissioners to desist from giving directives over state's affairs.

The group accused the immediate past Commissioner of Finance, Obinna Oriaku, of "parading himself as commissioner and issuing directives to financial institutions for the state government".

Leader of the group, Cyril Ahamefula, further expressed concerns that the finance of the state is "unsafe with the former commissioner", who he alleged had questions to answer over the use of his consultancy firm, Llyodant Business Services, to manage the financial transactions without appropriate approval.

Ahamefula said the former commissioner lacks legal and moral rights to give such directives adding that the state's funds was "under threat".

He urged the Abia state governor to investigate the matter "to save the state from being short-changed".

Pulse could not immediately reach the former commissioner as at press time.