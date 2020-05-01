Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State says one of the two index cases of coronavirus in the state will soon be discharged.

Abia state recorded the index cases on Wednesday, April 20, 2020, when the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily reports announced two cases for the state.

Speaking at the Government House Umuahia on Friday, May 1, 2020, governor Ikpeazu said the 72-year-old patient, who according to him has satisfied the NCDC requirements for discharge, would be the oldest person to recover from coronavirus in the South-East.

He added that the samples collected from those who had contacts with the index cases including their spouses came back negative, Punch reports.

“The patient has satisfied the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control requirements for discharge from the isolation centre which is having two negative results.

“His remarkable improvement is a positive highlight in the clinical management of the disease and we are grateful to the team of health care workers responsible for the improvement.

“While we continue in our efforts to trace and identified suspected cases and probable contacts. Our focus is to ensure that the testing of both high-risk cases index cases and contacts is carried out and we remain hopeful of negative results all through”, he said.

Despite the rise in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Abia state is one of the states that have not recorded more than two cases.