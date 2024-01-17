ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner noted that frantic efforts are being made to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures [The Guardian Nigeria]
Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, made the disclosure on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen in Umuahia on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting. She said that frantic efforts were being made to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

“We assume the quantum of the infection to be an outbreak, hence our proactive measures to control the situation.

“We are currently mopping up to identify those children and ascertain when the condition started and the severity of the scourge,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner attributed the infection to the dry weather condition being experienced in the state and advised that children who are more vulnerable be vaccinated against such diseases.

We had our campaign on preventive measures against the disease and thousands of children were vaccinated at the beginning of December 2023.

“If some children were not vaccinated, they could be the source of the outbreak.

“We are doing everything to contain and prevent further spread of the disease, as I speak it is under control,” she stated.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, called on parents to ensure that their children were vaccinated against the disease. Kanu called on residents of the state to be vigilant and maintain a healthy lifestyle to avoid being infected with the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government is working round the clock to ensure that it does not spread outside those two LGA’s,” Kanu added.

He said that the ongoing renovation works on the Umunneato and Okpuala Ngwa General Hospitals had reached completion stages, adding that they would soon be put to use. He also said that a medical outreach would be conducted in the state by April 2024 to treat different ailments free of charge.

According to him, the programme will reach remote rural areas for wider and effective coverage. He said that 5000 residents were targeted and that 200 persons would benefit from free surgeries during the programme.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

Fubara promises conducive work environment for journalists in Rivers

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

President Tinubu, Akpabio, Abass, others celebrate Akande's 85th birthday

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

MTN, Glo, Airtel, others disconnect phone lines over NIN-SIM linkage

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

Hours after explosion, government yet to understand what happened in Ibadan

Hours after explosion, government yet to understand what happened in Ibadan

Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima

Kano residents laud judiciary for standing by truth [Daily Trust]

Kano Police record zero crime during Supreme Court judgment celebrations