Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, made the disclosure on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen in Umuahia on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting. She said that frantic efforts were being made to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

“We assume the quantum of the infection to be an outbreak, hence our proactive measures to control the situation.

“We are currently mopping up to identify those children and ascertain when the condition started and the severity of the scourge,” she said.

The commissioner attributed the infection to the dry weather condition being experienced in the state and advised that children who are more vulnerable be vaccinated against such diseases.

“We had our campaign on preventive measures against the disease and thousands of children were vaccinated at the beginning of December 2023.

“If some children were not vaccinated, they could be the source of the outbreak.

“We are doing everything to contain and prevent further spread of the disease, as I speak it is under control,” she stated.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, called on parents to ensure that their children were vaccinated against the disease. Kanu called on residents of the state to be vigilant and maintain a healthy lifestyle to avoid being infected with the disease.

“The government is working round the clock to ensure that it does not spread outside those two LGA’s,” Kanu added.

He said that the ongoing renovation works on the Umunneato and Okpuala Ngwa General Hospitals had reached completion stages, adding that they would soon be put to use. He also said that a medical outreach would be conducted in the state by April 2024 to treat different ailments free of charge.