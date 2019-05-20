The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Eneh Okon, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in phone interview that the suspects were in police custody in Aba.

Okon said the gang had been terrorising residents of Aba and environs in the past few weeks and were on police wanted list for their criminal activities.

He said that men of the Ndiegoro Police Division arrested them at Ebemma Street, Off Ogbor Hill, Aba North Local Government Area at the weekend, following intelligence report.

The police boss said that the suspects had been giving useful information since their arrest, stressing that investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

A police source said that the leader of the gang, popularly known as Capo (AlCapone), was arrested with four other members at the weekend.

The source said that the police had launched manhunt for other members, who were said to be at large.