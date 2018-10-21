Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Abia Pipeline Explosion: Buhari expresses regret over loss of lives

Abia Pipeline Explosion: Buhari expresses regret over loss of lives

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured October 1, 2018, expressed concern that Nigerians were too frequently resorting to violence over misunderstandings after fighting broke out in a market following a dispute among wheelbarrow porters play Abia Pipeline Explosion: Buhari expresses regret over loss of lives (AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the unnecessary loss of lives and property as a result of the pipeline explosion in the Osisioma Ngwa community of Abia State on Friday.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari sympathised with those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

He urged communities and state governments hosting oil pipelines to be more vigilant and rise to combat the challenge posed by pipeline vandalism.

He also appealed to host communities to collaborate with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to tame oil pipeline vandalism in their areas.

The president noted that the “Enugu depot of the NNPC has been repaired and ready to function, but remains idle today because of the vandals.’’

Preliminary reports by the NNPC had indicated that the incident was not an accidental explosion, but a result of vandals who pilloried the pipelines to scoop the products.

The reports further shows that “despite repeated warnings, these unscrupulous people have vandalised that particular pipeline 684 times in the last six months alone.

“Each time the pipeline is repaired, they resume their activities, even collaborating with security agents, who are reported to have set up toll gates collecting fees from the vandals.

“A fight broke out as a heist was going on and there was shooting, which is believed to have ignited Friday morning’s explosion, during which three security personnel also lost their lives.’’ 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem 1 year after mysterious disappearancebullet
3 The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the weekbullet

Related Articles

Buhari tasks traditional rulers on building bridges of unity
FRCN never denied Sowore airtime on Radio Nigeria – Official
Aisha Buhari restates commitment to serving humanity
Buhari sympathises with Abia explosion victims
Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President were too much for him
International media query emergence of Atiku over suspicious source of wealth
Nnamdu Kanu to address IPOB members on Sunday
Motorists commend FG over rehabilitation of roads in Ile-Ife
Ohanaeze urges Buhari to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon

Local

Alaafin of Oyo
Osinbajo, Jonathan, others eulogise Alaafin at 80
Katsina State Govt presents N9.6m cash donation to 671 flood victims
I understood what my teacher meant when he read about ‘continuous gunshots.
Boko Haram insurgents kill 2 farmers in Borno – Army
Lawyer to late Anita Akapson's family asks Police IG to reveal identities of officers who killed her
Lawyer to late Anita Akapson's family asks Police IG to reveal identities of officers who killed her
X
Advertisement