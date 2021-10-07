RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia govt shuts deteriorating Orji Uzor Bridge for repairs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abia government on Thursday announced the closure of Emelogu-Ngwa Bridge at Ogbor Hill in Aba citing fundamental engineering defects.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Chief Okiyi Kalu.

He stated that fundamental defects in the construction of the bridge had rendered it dangerous for use, hence the closure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bridge had shown marked deterioration since 2016 when Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu visited the area to access construction of the road linking the bridge.

Immediate action was not taken to forestall further deterioration though residents had been crying for an intervention on the failed bridge since it deteriorated further more than a year ago.

“Abia State Ministry of Works has observed some fundamental engineering defects on the Emelogu Bridge which has rendered it unfit and unsafe for vehicular traffic.

“Consequently, the ministry has deployed some engineers and other experts to assess the situation and come up with recommendations for immediate action.

“Abia State government, therefore, directs all road users in Aba to avoid Emelogu Bridge (popularly called Orji Uzor Bridge) pending the envisaged maintenance and realignment works to make it safe for use once again,’’ Kalu stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

