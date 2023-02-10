ADVERTISEMENT
Abia govt desperate to deliver democracy dividends – Ikpeazu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has reiterated the commitment of the state government to deliver democracy dividends to the people of Abia for improved productivity.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
The governor said: “We are desperate to deliver democracy dividend to the people of Abia.

“Our determination and commitment to serve the people of Abia remains as it were from the beginning of this administration.”

He said that in line with the state government’s development agenda, efforts had been made to ensure that the newly sworn in officers were chosen based on their capacity to deliver.

Ikpeazu described the ministry of works as a strategic ministry in the transformation of the state, and urged the new commissioner to begin work.

He directed the new commissioner to evolve plans that would ensure that the ongoing road projects in the state be completed before May 29.

You must be careful about most contractors, especially as this administration winds up, because no contractor will be allowed to abscond with taxpayers money or give us poor quality jobs,” Ikpeazu added.

He urged the transition committee chairmen and their deputies to visit all the major stakeholders and Peoples Democratic Party candidates in their local government area to improve the party’s fortunes at the polls.

Ikpeazu said that the government would not condone any form of laxity or poor performance from any government official.

In their separate speeches, Ndukwe and the Chairman of Bende LGA, Chief Emma Ukwu, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Abia and promised to live up to expectation.

