Abia govt confirms killing of 8 people by gunmen at Cattle market

Abia government has confirmed the killing of eight persons by gunmen at new Cattle Market in Omuma-Uzo in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Abia govt confirms killing of 8 people by gunmen at Cattle market. (Vanguard)
Commissioner for Information, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Aba on Wednesday, condemned the attack.

He said that on Feb. 15, at about 11.35 p.m., some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums attacked traders at the cattle market.

The commissioner said that government responded swiftly by mobilising security agencies to the scene to secure the lives and property of the traders and fish out the assailants.

“This was followed this morning (Wednesday) by the visit of a high-powered team, made up of Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Anthony Agbazuere and Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Okiyi Kalu.

“Others included: Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Ukwa West Local Government Executive Chairman, Chief Okey Kanu and the Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of no fewer than eight innocent citizens of our great country.

“We totally condemn this dastardly act, together with its wicked perpetrators”, he said.

Chikamnayo further said that government was working assiduously to provide support for families of the victims of the attack.

He said that people, who were injured in the attack, were being given medical attention.

The commissioner added that government had begun immediate relocation of the traders, while working out compensation for lost property.

“We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice,” he added.

Chikamnayo said Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had prayed to God to grant the affected families the fortitude to bear the loss, while awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

He urged residents of the state to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious movement to the authorities.

