ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia Govt begins community development projects in rural areas

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government officials intend to tour various rural communities to interact with the people and get to know the kind of infrastructure they need.

Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State
Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, said this on Monday after the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia. He said that the programmes, known as “Community Choose Your Project”, would be carried out through Abia State Community Social Development Development Agency.

“The government’s efforts to rebuild Abia will not just be focused on Aba and Umuahia.

“Government is being strategic in its bid to rebuild the state and has decided to move to the hinterlands,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, government officials will tour various rural communities to interact with the people and get to know the kind of infrastructure they need.

Kanu said that the people would choose the projects that they want the government to deliver in their communities, adding that cost of executing the project must not be more than ₦15 million. He said that the government had put in place a measure, known as equity participation, to ensure that the programme would be a huge success.

Kanu said that the communities participating in the programmes were expected to contribute 5% of the amount for the project, adding that it would make them take ownership the projects.

When people don’t invest either efforts or resources in a venture, they tend not to take it seriously.

“In this wise, government expects community to make some form of contribution to actually make them own those projects,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Policies and Interventions, Rev Father Christian Anokwuru, urged communities interested in the programme to inform the agency through a letter of application, stating the project of their choice.

He said that the projects would be co-owned by government and the benefiting community. Anokwuru said that every prospective community must own a bank account through which the project funds would be transferred to the community.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu set to launch new online system for civil registration

Tinubu set to launch new online system for civil registration

Atiku's camp reacts to Peter Obi's press conference

Atiku's camp reacts to Peter Obi's press conference

Abia Govt begins community development projects in rural areas

Abia Govt begins community development projects in rural areas

Corps members are partners in people-oriented policies - Gov Fintiri

Corps members are partners in people-oriented policies - Gov Fintiri

Court cases are not won on public opinion - APC replies Obi

Court cases are not won on public opinion - APC replies Obi

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

INEC restores Sylva's name on candidates’ list for Bayelsa poll

INEC restores Sylva's name on candidates’ list for Bayelsa poll

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

Destruction of vessels by military is to conceal evidence - Nwoke

Destruction of vessels by military is to conceal evidence - Nwoke

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention