Abia governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, says his state has been able to deal effectively with the herders-farmers crisis by compensating losses and addressing concerns.

Decades-long conflict over access and control of land between the nomadic cattle herders and local farming communities has led to thousands of lives lost, and millions worth of property damage.

While speaking during a Channels TV interview on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, Ikpeazu said Abia is not as heavily-affected by the crisis because there's a strong mechanism to appease all parties.

He said there's a Farmer-Herder Conflict Resolution Committee at all levels of government that addresses pressing concerns and approves compensation for losses suffered by herders and farmers.

"We pay compensation of about N100,000 for any cow that is killed on account of a misunderstanding between the farmers and the herders and pay the same amount for farmlands verified to have been trampled or destroyed by stray cows," he said.

The governor said the mechanism helps calm tension when people disagree, and gives room for peace to reign.

He however admitted that it has not completely prevented a spike regarding criminal activities of suspected herders that have targeted farmers.

He noted that most of those committing the crimes are not really herders but simply anarchists who are exploiting the situation.

Ethnic tension caused by the conflict led the governors of all six states in the south west to ban open grazing of cattle across the region last month.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, also days ago threw his weight behind a ban on open grazing across the entire country so that herders can settle peacefully with their cattle.

Ikpeazu noted that the state will strictly implement its own anti-open grazing law, but will not profile Hausas and Fulanis as criminals.

"I think Nigeria is supposed to do a proper diagnosis of the problem and treat it accordingly.

"We're not diagnosing the problem properly. We're just diverting the attention of serious-minded people in this country," he said.

The governor said stakeholders, including at all levels of government, must examine the problem more faithfully to find a solution.