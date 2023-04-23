The sports category has moved to a new website.
Abia governor-elect constitutes 75-member inauguration committee

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor-elect urged the committee members to justify the confidence reposed in them by organising hitch-free, peaceful and befitting events.

Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti. [Daily Post]
Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti. [Daily Post]

The is contained in a statement by Kazie Uko, the Head, Media and Publicity Committee in Isiala Ngwa on Sunday.

The list has the Director-General of Alex Otti Campaign Council, Chief Obioma Acho, as the Coordinator.

Uko said the committee, which was formally inaugurated on Friday in Otti’s country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, had eight sub-committees.

The sub-committees include Finance, Programme, Venue, Logistics, Protocol, Security, Entertainment as well as Media and Publicity.

The governor and his deputy would be inaugurated at the Umuahia Township Stadium, to be followed by a reception at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.

He said that the even would be rounded off with Jumaat and Interdenominational Church services at ICC on dates to be announced later.

The governor-elect urged the committee members to justify the confidence reposed in them by organising hitch-free, peaceful and befitting events.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otti had on April 14 inaugurated a 100-member Transition Council to fashion out a roadmap for his administration’s development agenda for the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

