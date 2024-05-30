Abia Govt says it 'hated' previous Anthem, thanks Tinubu for 'throwing it away'

David Anyaele, the Special Adviser on Disability Matters to the Abia Government, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the old anthem had always been his preferred choice and unarguably the preferred choice of most Nigerians because it contained prayers for the nation.

“Nigeria we hail thee, our own dear native land, though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand, Nigerians all and proud to serve, our sovereign motherland.

“This is my preferred national anthem; I so much love the new national anthem. I hated the old anthem so much that I hardly sang it.

“I hate to sing arise o compatriots, I don’t sing it, I thank Tinubu for throwing it away,” he said.

Anyaele said that Nigerian youths may not like the reintroduced anthem but that they should carefully read the words of the third stanza to understand why the anthem was best for the country at this time.

He advised the government and Nigerians not to use social media to test the popularity or acceptance of the new anthem. Anyaele said that the reintroduced anthem was a prayer and a reminder that although we had different tribes, brotherhood must stand.

“The new anthem is letting us know that ugly incidents must not repeat itself again.

“It is the prayer that we hand over our children a banner without stain.

“We all should check out the lyrics and pay attention to stanza 3 of the anthem which is a prayer.

“It says O God of all creation, Grant this our one request, Help us to build a nation, Where no man is oppressed, And so with peace and plenty Nigeria may be blessed.