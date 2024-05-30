ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abia Govt says it 'hated' previous Anthem, thanks Tinubu for 'throwing it away'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government advised Nigerians not to use social media to test the popularity or acceptance of the new anthem.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

David Anyaele, the Special Adviser on Disability Matters to the Abia Government, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the old anthem had always been his preferred choice and unarguably the preferred choice of most Nigerians because it contained prayers for the nation.

“Nigeria we hail thee, our own dear native land, though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand, Nigerians all and proud to serve, our sovereign motherland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my preferred national anthem; I so much love the new national anthem. I hated the old anthem so much that I hardly sang it.

“I hate to sing arise o compatriots, I don’t sing it, I thank Tinubu for throwing it away,” he said.

Anyaele said that Nigerian youths may not like the reintroduced anthem but that they should carefully read the words of the third stanza to understand why the anthem was best for the country at this time.

He advised the government and Nigerians not to use social media to test the popularity or acceptance of the new anthem. Anyaele said that the reintroduced anthem was a prayer and a reminder that although we had different tribes, brotherhood must stand.

“The new anthem is letting us know that ugly incidents must not repeat itself again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the prayer that we hand over our children a banner without stain.

“We all should check out the lyrics and pay attention to stanza 3 of the anthem which is a prayer.

“It says O God of all creation, Grant this our one request, Help us to build a nation, Where no man is oppressed, And so with peace and plenty Nigeria may be blessed.

“This are the type of words and prayers that Nigeria needs now,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

FG declares state varsities eligible for student loan scheme

FG declares state varsities eligible for student loan scheme

Abia Govt says it 'hated' previous Anthem, thanks Tinubu for 'throwing it away'

Abia Govt says it 'hated' previous Anthem, thanks Tinubu for 'throwing it away'

FG delegation to meet UK varsity over withdrawal of Nigerian students

FG delegation to meet UK varsity over withdrawal of Nigerian students

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement

Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy