Abia Gov warns of plot to kidnap politicians, govt officials

In a statement, Abia Commissioner of Information John Kalu, advises high-profile personalities in the state to be watchful, adding that law enforcement agents are hot on the heels of the masterminds of the scheme.

The statement reads as follows: “Abia State Government has uncovered plots by renegade members of a non state group to attack and kidnap prominent persons in the state including public office holders, traditional rulers, members of the clergy, and hold them as human shield and ransom for negotiations.

“While we strongly admonish those behind the dastardly plot to desist from it, we advise such high profile personalities mentioned above to exercise utmost vigilance while going about their normal duties as security agents in the country are on the trail of the arrowheads of the plot with a view to nipping it in the bud and bring those involved to justice.

“Government further appeals to all citizens and visitors to keep their focus on maintaining the existing peace in the state and avoid acts that are capable of reversing the gains we have made collectively in securing the state through the understanding and cooperation of all.”

There's been a rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria's southeastern region in recent times, with separatists and kidnappers running amok.

Police and government facilities have been burnt and high profile personalities have been gunned down on the streets.

In April, Abia Governor Ikpeazu imposed a curfew in the state in a bid to halt the violent streak and carnage that was seeping into his jurisdiction.