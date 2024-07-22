ADVERTISEMENT
Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three civilians and an Inspector of Police died during a gun duel that ensued between the unidentified gunmen and the patrol team, while two of the assailants were neutralised.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident via the command’s official platform.

Chinaka stated that three civilians and an Inspector of Police, Shehu Oyibo, died during a gun duel that ensued between the unidentified gunmen and the patrol team, while two of the assailants were neutralised.

She identified the deceased civilians as Chika Godliveth, male, Onyenaturuchi Jonah, male (32) from Item, Abia, and Eniobong Godsgift Clement, female, (18), from Akwa Ibom. She said that the three persons were killed by bullets from the assailants.

The PPRO also stated that other members of the killer gang escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“Today, July 21, 2024, at about 1128hrs, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Aba, while on patrol along Ngwa Road/Mosque Junction, Aba, were attacked by armed men in an ash-colour Sienna vehicle.

“The armed men opened fire on the police personnel and they repelled the attack, preventing what could have been a deadlier outcome,” Chinaka said.

She further said that the remains of the deceased persons had been deposited at the mortuary. She said that an investigation into the incident had commenced toward arresting the fleeing hoodlums.

The PPRO assured the public of their safety, urging them to go about their lawful activities without fear. She said that operatives of the command had been deployed to strategic locations in the state to ensure the protection of lives and property.

“Abians are also urged to report any suspicious movements or individuals with bullet injuries to the nearest police station,” she added.

