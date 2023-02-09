Abia frowns at planned coronation of Emir of Aba

The government said its attention was drawn to the coronation plan without the planners conferring with the government.

“Government wishes to warn all involved in this unauthorized and illegal coronation to stop forthwith or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

“Government hereby directs the immediate cancellation of the proposed illegal coronation as there is nothing like Aba Emirate Council in the State.

“Government further warned all residents in the state, especially those in Aba, to be law abiding,” Ezem said.