Abia doctors demand payment of owed salaries as strike enters 87th day.

The chairman Dr Isaiah Abali and Secretary, Dr Daniel Ekeleme, stated on Saturday in Umuahia that doctors at Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) were being owed 24 months salaries.

Those at the Hospital Management Board (HMB) were being owed 14 months salaries they added and described the situation as painful.

“Doctors in Abia embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demand over the sad and intractable issue of non-payment of their monthly salaries.

“It is a painful reminder of the wickedness of man to man.

“Doctors working at ABSUTH are owed salaries from May to December, 2019; from January to June and from September to December of 2020.

“They are also owed salaries from September to December 2022 and January and February in 2023

“Doctors at the HMB are owed from May to December in 2021; from September to December in 2022 and for January and February in 2023.

“It is instructive to note the uneven arrangement in payment of salaries for reasons explainable only by Abia government.

“On the face value it looks more as an effort to short-change workers and write off some of their unpaid salaries,’’ the association stated.