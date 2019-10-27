The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had, on Oct 19, during the Omu Aran Day celebration, pledged that his administration would rehabilitate the road, following appeals by the people.

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Sunday, said works commenced on the road exactly a week after AbdulRazaq gave the promise.

“As at Saturday afternoon, the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) has started asphalt work on the road, following approval and release of funds for the rehabilitation work.

“At the Omu-Aran Day, held in the town on Saturday, the community called on AbdulRazaq to consider fixing the road, among other requests.

“He (the governor) promised to look into the request,” Ajakaye said.

He quoted the President of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), Bisi Adeyemi, as describing the development as a miracle, hailing the speed at which the governor acted on the issue.

“That’s a great development. It is a miracle, a miracle because the governor promised something and within a week, he is doing exactly that.

“That is marvellous. This has shown that he is a man of action. The community is highly appreciative and grateful to the governor for this,” Ajakaye quoted Adeyemi to have said.

The governor’s spokesman also hinted that the government’s upcoming social investment programme was designed to fund small businesses and artisans as well as lift many people out of the poverty bracket.

“This journey has begun with the passage of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme Bill by the state House of Assembly.

“The programme is aimed at redistributing wealth to our people, lifting many out of the poverty line and supporting small and medium scale businesses to grow,” he said.

Ajakaye also said that efforts were ongoing to strengthen security across the state and put in place modest infrastructure to facilitate development in the hinterlands.

According to him, the best strategy to build a viable state is to help small businesses to grow through funding and infrastructure.

“Our administration is also working on putting in place the necessary security architecture to protect lives and property.

“We are seriously working to ensure that normal banking operations resume in our major towns like Offa, Omu-Aran, Patigi and so on.

“The current situation where full time banking operations are restricted to the state capital is not acceptable,” he said.