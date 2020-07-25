AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, the father of Abdulrahman Abdul-Razaq, Kwara state governor, is dead.

The family announced in a statement that Abdul-Razaq, the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria died in the early hours of Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The statement reads, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927.

“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2a.m. on Saturday July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.

“Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.”

Abdul-Razaq served as the Nigerian ambassador to Ivory Coast from 1962 to 1964.

He was the Kwara state commissioner of finance, health and social welfare from 1967 to 1972 after serving as a minister of state for transport from 1964 to 1966.

The late politician also served as the president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from 2000 to 2003 and its vice-president from 1983 to 2000.